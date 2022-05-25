Endpoint tab Rejin as new head coach

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Allan “Rejin” Petersen was named the new head coach of Endpoint’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team.

Rejin previously served as the head coach at mousesports from April 2019-September 2020 before he was suspended by the Esports Integrity Commission for using the coach bug. The 34-year-old Dane replaces the outgoing Allan “Allan” Hender with Endpoint.

“I’m happy to announce my comeback as a head coach. When Endpoint reached out and told about their project and future, it was a no brainer for me to say yes,” Rejin said, per hltv.org. “I’m so excited to make my comeback on the server and guide the lads to greater success.”

Rejin also addressed his coaching ban.

“I know in many eyes I have betrayed the scene and the community that I dearly love so much,” he said. “I have learned many valuable lessons the past two years. I need to earn my way back, and I will keep grinding and give back to the community.”

Endpoint’s roster consists of Netherlands’ Joey “CRUC1AL” Steusel, United Kingdom’s Max “MiGHTYMAX” Heath and Kia “Surreal” Man and Israel’s Guy “Nertz” Iluz.

