ENCE, FURIA, Vitality win ESL Pro League Season 15 openers

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

ENCE and FURIA Esports came from behind for wins and Team Vitality also prevailed on Wednesday as Group B play began in the ESL Pro League Season 15 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Vitality swept Sprout 2-0 before ENCE rallied past FaZe Clan 2-1. FURIA then downed Outsiders 2-1.

The 24-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event is divided into four round-robin groups in the opening stage. The winners from each group will advance to the quarterfinals while second- and third-place teams advance to the Round of 12.

All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five final on April 10.

Ninjas in Pyjamas won Group A last week. Groups C and D will be contested in the next two weeks.

The winner of the $823,000 event earns $175,000 and entry to the BLAST World Final 2022. That team will also garner 1,300 Pro Tour points.

On Wednesday, Vitality topped Sprout 16-7 on Dust II, then sealed the match with a 22-20 double-overtime win on Inferno. France’s Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut paced Vitality with 58 kills and a plus-22 kill-death differential. Denmark’s Victor “Staehr” Staehr topped Sprout with 44 kills.

FaZe led their match after a 16-13 victory on Nuke, but ENCE came back to claim Dust II 16-7 and Overpass 16-13. Poland’s Olek “hades” Miskiewicz logged 61 kills and a plus-8 K-D differential for ENCE. Latvia’s Helvijs “broky” Saukants finished with 67 kills and a plus-14 K-D differential for FaZe.

After Outsiders won 16-14 on Mirage, FURIA responded with a 16-8 victory on Overpass and a 16-7 triumph on Vertigo. Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato led FURIA’s all-Brazilian roster with 61 kills and a plus-19 K-D differential. Russia’s Evgeny “FL1T” Lebedev had 56 kills and an even K-D differential for Outsiders.

Group B play continues Thursday with three matches:

–Team Vitality vs. ENCE

–FURIA Esports vs. Sprout

–Outsiders vs. FaZe Clan

ESL Pro League Season 15

Group B standings, with win-loss record and point differential

T1. FURIA Esports, 1-0, +15

T1. Team Vitality, 1-0, +11

T1. ENCE, 1-0, +9

T4. FaZe Clan, 0-1, -9

T4. Sprout, 0-1, -11

T4. Outsiders, 0-1, -15

–Field Level Media