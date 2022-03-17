ENCE, FURIA up to 2-0 at ESL Pro League Season 15

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

ENCE and FURIA Esports notched their second straight wins, and Outsiders nabbed their first victory of Group B play on Thursday in the ESL Pro League Season 15 in Dusseldorf, Germany.

ENCE defeated Team Vitality in a duel of previously 1-0 teams, FURIA beat Sprout and Outsiders got past FaZe Clan – all by 2-0 scores.

The 24-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event is divided into four round-robin groups in the opening stage. The winners from each group will advance to the quarterfinals while second- and third-place teams advance to the Round of 12.

All matches are best-of-three until the best-of-five final on April 10.

Ninjas in Pyjamas won Group A last week. Groups C and D will be contested in the next two weeks.

The winner of the $823,000 event earns $175,000 and entry to the BLAST World Final 2022. That team will also garner 1,300 Pro Tour points.

On Thursday, ENCE used wins of 16-8 on Mirage and 16-11 on Dust II to sweep Vitality. Pawel “dycha” Dycha of Poland had a game-high 41 kills for ENCE and three of his teammates chipped in 36 kills, including fellow Pole Olek “hades” Miskiewicz, who posted a plus-14 kills-deaths differential.

The all-Brazilian FURIA squad topped Sprout 16-11 on Ancient and 16-12 on Mirage. Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato, Andrei “arT” Piovezan and Yuri “yuurih” Santos tallied 45, 43 and 42 kills, respectively, with KSCERATO posting a plus-16 K-D.

Outsiders beat FaZe 16-8 on Inferno, then took their foes to overtime in a 22-18 triumph on Dust II. Latvian Mareks “YEKINDAR” Galinskis had 49 kills and a plus-12 for Outsiders, while Dzhami “Jame” Ali of Russia scored a plus-15 with 42 kills.

Group B play continues Friday with three matches:

–Team Vitality vs. FURIA Esports

–Outsiders vs. ENCE

–FaZe Clan vs. Sprout

ESL Pro League Season 15

Group B standings, with win-loss record and point differential

T1. FURIA Esports, 2-0, +24

T1. ENCE, 2-0, +22

T3. Outsiders, 1-1, -3

T3. Team Vitality, 1-1, -2

T5. FaZe Clan, 0-1, -21

T5. Sprout, 0-1, -20

–Field Level Media