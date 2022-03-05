ENCE contracts extended for Snappi, dycha, Spinx

A backlit keyboard is part of the gear online video game streamer Jordan Woodruff uses in his Gilbert home.Jordan Woodruff

ENCE extended the contracts through 2023 for three members of their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster on Saturday.

In-game leader Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer of Denmark, Pawel “dycha” Dycha of Poland and Lotan “Spinx” Giladi of Israel all joined the Finland-based team in January 2021.

“(On) behalf of ENCE, I can say we are very happy to announce the contract extensions with Marco, Lotan, and Pawel,” ENCE general manager Niklas “Willkey” Ojalainen said in a news release.

“They have each shown very good mentality and work morale during their time in ENCE and it was clear for a long time that we want to continue with them to the future as well. Keeping this core with the total package we have is something we believe can do wonders in 2022 and 2023.”

The other active members of the ENCE roster are Aleksander “hades” Miskiewicz of Poland and Pavle “maden” Boskovic of Montenegro.

–Field Level Media