NFL had no issue with Eminem taking knee during Super Bowl halftime performance

Hip-hop legend Eminem found himself in the news during Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Southern California Sunday afternoon.

Eminem took part in what has been a well received halftime performance with fellow hip-hop stars Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, among others.

At the end of his performance singing “Lose Yourself,” Eminem took a knee as a way to show support for Colin Kaepernick and the Black Lives Matter movement. It was a surreal scene on stage during the biggest game of the NFL season.

Of course, this created a craze in today’s politically-motivated American landscape with some arguing he somehow disrespected the country and others throwing their support behind Eminem.

Days following the performance, and we’re hearing more about the NFL’s role in Eminem taking a knee.

NFL did not have an issue with Eminem kneeling during Super Bowl halftime show

“Em taking a knee—that was Em doing that on his own. There was no problem with that.” Dr. Dre to TMZ Sports (February 15, 2022)

The NFL found itself mired in controversy when Kaepernick initiated the now well-known national anthem protests by taking a knee during the preseason back in 2016.

Kaepernick finished out the season with the San Francisco 49ers before being released. He has not suited up in the league since and settled a lawsuit claiming collusion on the part of the league and its teams. Since then, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has come out and admitted that the league’s handling of the protests left a lot to be desired.

“Well, the first thing I’d say is I wish we had listened earlier, Kap, to what you were kneeling about and what you were trying to bring attention to.” Roger Goodell (August 2020)

It’s all subjective in nature. People have the right to believe that Kaepernick disrespected America and her flag by taking a knee during the anthem. People also have the right to believe that he created a conversation that needed to be had in today’s society. No one is wrong in their beliefs.

As for Eminem, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport (an employee of the league) backed up Dr. Dre’s stance that there were no issues with the legendary artist taking a knee.

“The NFL watched all of Eminem’s rehearsals (and everyone else’s). If there was a problem with kneeling — which he did in rehearsals all week — someone would’ve said something.” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport (February 15, 2022)

Perhaps, this will put an end to the debate.