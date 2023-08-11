Emanuel Wilson, Packers run past Bengals

Credit: The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

Emanuel Wilson broke off an 80-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to punctuate the Green Bay Packers’ 36-19 preseason win over the host Cincinnati Bengals on Friday night.

Wilson finished with 111 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just six carries.

New Green Bay starting quarterback Jordan Love completed 7 of 10 passes for 46 yards and a 9-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs. Sean Clifford spent the majority of the game under center and went 20-for-26 passing for 208 yards and a touchdown.

Clifford also threw two interceptions, one returned 43 yards for a touchdown by Tycen Anderson — the Bengals’ only touchdown.

With Joe Burrow sideline by a calf injury, Jake Browning started at quarterback for the Bengals and went 10-for-17 passing for 95 yards. Trevor Siemian played the second half and went 15-for-28 for 121 yards. Each threw an interception.

Evan McPherson made all four of his field-goal attempts for Cincinnati.

