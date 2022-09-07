Eloy Jimenez carries White Sox past Mariners

Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Eloy Jimenez went 3-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBIs and sparked the tiebreaking rally in the eighth inning as the Chicago White Sox overcame an early four-run deficit to defeat the host Seattle Mariners 9-6 Wednesday afternoon.

The White Sox (69-68) took two of three games in the series and improved to 6-3 since manager Tony La Russa took an indefinite leave of absence last week because of health issues.

Aaron Bummer (1-1) got the victory and Liam Hendriks struck out the side in the ninth for his 31st save. Seattle’s Diego Castillo (7-3) took the loss.

With the score tied 6-6 and one out in the eighth, Jimenez grounded a single into center field. Pinch runner Leury Garcia stole second and advanced to third on catcher Curt Casali’s errant throw. Gavin Sheets hit a high chopper to shortstop J.P. Crawford, allowing Garcia to score.

The White Sox added two insurance runs in the ninth on a throwing error and Jose Abreu’s sacrifice fly.

Eugenio Suarez homered twice for the Mariners, who lost for just the second time in their past 10 games. Seattle committed three errors, leading to six unearned runs.

The Mariners (77-60) appeared to be in control after scoring four times in the third, including a two-run shot by Suarez, and with Luis Castillo cruising.

Castillo struck out the first seven batters he faced and didn’t allow a baserunner until Elvis Andrus led off the fourth with a walk. Two outs later, Jimenez hit a two-run shot to left to make it 4-2.

The White Sox took the lead and knocked out Castillo in a four-run sixth. An error and a bunt single put two runners on and Abreu grounded a run-scoring single into right. Jimenez followed with a double down the left-field line to bring home the tying run. Sheets’ sacrifice fly to deep right made it 5-4 and Andrew Vaughn doubled into the left-field corner to give the White Sox a two-run advantage and end Castillo’s afternoon.

Castillo allowed six runs — three earned — on five hits in 5 2/3 innings, with one walk and eight strikeouts.

The Mariners got a run back in the sixth and tied it at 6-all on Suarez’s solo shot to right-center in the seventh.

