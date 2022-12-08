Elias Pettersson lifts Canucks over Sharks in OT

Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Elias Pettersson scored with 35 seconds left in overtime to lift the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a 6-5 win against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night.

Dakota Joshua scored two goals while Pettersson and Andrei Kuzmenko each had a goal and an assist for the Canucks, who have won their past three games, all in overtime. Vancouver’s Nils Hoglander and Ilya Mikheyev also scored, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Bo Horvat each had two assists and Spencer Martin made 34 saves.

Logan Couture had a goal and an assist, and Nick Bonino, Timo Meier, Jonah Gadjovich and Kevin Labanc also scored for the Sharks, who have lost four in a row (0-3-1) and seven of eight (1-5-2). Tomas Hertl contributed two assists.

San Jose goalie Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 15 of 19 shots through two periods before he was replaced by Eetu Makiniemi, who finished with seven saves in his NHL debut.

Kuzmenko scored on a power play with 3:53 left in the third period to tie the game 5-5.

The Sharks also rallied from a 3-1 deficit after Hoglander scored on a wrist shot while skating through the right circle to give Vancouver a two-goal lead at 1:34 of the second period.

Meier hammered a slap shot through traffic from the left circle with San Jose on a power play to trim the deficit to 3-2 at 7:27 of the middle period.

Couture scored short-handed to tie it 3-3 at 10:53 of the second.

Mikheyev scored on a breakaway with 32 seconds left in the period to give the Canucks a 4-3 lead.

Gadjovich converted a wrist shot from the top of the right circle to tie the score 4-4 at 2:45 of the third period.

Labanc scored off the rush on a slap shot from just above the right circle to put the Sharks ahead 5-4 at 11:28.

The Sharks took a 1-0 lead 18 seconds into the game when a deflection by Bonino also glanced off Ekman-Larsson and into the Canucks net.

Joshua scored both of his goals in the first period off rebounds in front of the net and also participated in a fight with Radim Simek.

He tied it 1-1 at 4:15, and then gave the Canucks a 2-1 with Vancouver on a power play with 25 seconds left in the opening period.

–Field Level Media