Elias Diaz drives in 7, Rockies top Diamondbacks

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Elias Diaz hit two home runs, including a game-ender, and drove in seven runs, C.J. Cron hit a 504-foot homer, the longest in the majors this season, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-10 in Denver on Friday night.

Ryan McMahon also homered twice and Michael Toglia, Alan Trejo and Yonathan Daza had two hits each for Colorado (60-79).

Daniel Bard (5-4) pitched an inning of relief to get the win.

Jake McCarthy homered among his three hits, Daulton Varsho hit a grand slam and Corbin Carroll also went deep for Arizona (65-72).

Diaz capped his four-hit night with a two-out, three-run homer, his ninth of the season, off Caleb Smith (1-2) in the ninth inning.

The Diamondbacks took a 1-0 lead on McCarthy’s solo homer in the first, his eighth, and McMahon led off the bottom of the frame with a home run tie it.

The Rockies went up 3-1 in the second inning on a two-run homer from Diaz, and then Colorado added to the lead in the fourth.

Diaz drove in the first run with a single, a double play brought in another and McMahon followed with his second homer of the night and 15th of the season to chase starter Zach Davies.

Davies allowed six runs on seven hits, fanned four and walked three in 3 2/3 innings.

Later in the fourth, Cron crushed a pitch from Keynan Middleton over the concourse in left to make it 8-1. It tied Giancarlo Stanton for the longest homer ever at Coors Field.

Arizona rallied in the fifth off German Marquez. Carroll hit his second homer of the season, Carson Kelly walked, Alek Thomas singled and Geraldo Perdomo was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Josh Rojas’ single and Ketel Marte’s walk brought home two runs, and McCarthy’s two-run single made it 8-6.

Christian Walker singled to reload the bases and end Marquez’s night, and Varsho hit a grand slam off Austin Gomber to make it 10-8.

It was his 24th of the season.

Marquez allowed nine runs on seven hits in four-plus innings.

The Rockies tied it on Diaz’ RBI double in the seventh.

–Field Level Media