Elias Diaz delivers as Rockies rally to beat White Sox

Elias Diaz hit a two-run single in the bottom of the ninth, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the Chicago White Sox 6-5 in Denver on Wednesday.

Charlie Blackmon homered, Kris Bryant, Brendan Rodgers and Jose Iglesias had two hits apiece and Robert Stephenson (2-1) got the win with an inning of relief for Colorado, which earned a split of the two-game series.

Tim Anderson, AJ Pollock and Seby Zavala each had two hits for the White Sox.

Chicago led 5-4 entering the bottom of the ninth but reliever Kendall Graveman (3-2) struggled with his command. He walked the first three batters to load the bases and Diaz singled through the hole at second to bring home Rodgers and Iglesias.

The Rockies jumped on starter Lucas Giolito. Blackmon led off the bottom of the first with his 16th home run. One out later, Bryant doubled and scored on C.J. Cron’s single. Iglesias doubled with two outs to make it 3-0.

Giolito allowed three runs on six hits, struck out four and walked four in five innings of work.

Chicago finally got to Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela in the fourth inning. With one out Yoan Moncada singled, Pollock doubled and both came home on Yasmani Grandal’s two-out single to cut Colorado’s lead to 3-2.

Senzatela retired the first two batters in the seventh but Leury Garcia singled off the pitcher’s left leg to start a rally. That took Senzatela out of the game after he allowed three runs on eight hits, struck out five and walked one in 6 2/3 innings. It was his longest outing of the season.

The White Sox kept the inning going against reliever Lucas Gilbreath. Zavala and Anderson greeted him with singles, the second driving in Garcia with the tying run. Gilbreath was pulled after he walked Moncada to load the bases.

Carlos Estevez relieved Gilbreath and Pollock lined a two-run single on the first pitch Estevez threw to put Chicago ahead.

The Rockies got a run back in the bottom of the seventh. Rodgers doubled with one out and scored on a single by Iglesias.

