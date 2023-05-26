Elena Delle Donne’s late heroics powers Mystics past Sky

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Elena Delle Donne swished a go-ahead, second-chance 3-pointer with 22.4 seconds to play and had a game-high 25 points to lift the Washington Mystics to a 71-69 win against the host Chicago Sky on Friday night.

Washington (2-2) handed Chicago (2-1) its first loss behind a big effort from Delle Donne. The former Sky standout, who improved to 11-2 against her former team, was 10-for-17 from the floor.

Shakira Austin posted a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds for Washington.

Chicago’s Courtney Williams drilled a 3-pointer with 1:08 left to tie the game at 66. Rebekah Gardner was hurt on Chicago’s ensuing possession as she attempted to corral a high pass on the baseline.

Marina Mabrey scored 19 points to lead four Chicago players in double figures. Williams (13), Kahleah Copper (12) and Dana Evans (10) were next.

Natasha Cloud had seven assists for the Mystics.

Delle Donne gave Washington its first points of the fourth quarter at the 6:11 mark, hitting a fadeaway for a 62-60 edge.

A Delle Donne jumper put the Mystics ahead 53-37 with 4:29 remaining in the third quarter, but the Sky responded with a strong closing kick to get back in the game.

Copper punctuated a 16-0 Sky run over the next 3:03 with a driving finger roll off the glass, tying the game at 53.

The Mystics regained the lead in their last possessions of the third on Amanda Zahui B’s corner 3-pointer and a Kristi Toliver four-point play.

Washington led 40-34 at halftime despite shooting 36.4 percent compared to 42.4 percent for Chicago.

The Mystics forced 12 Sky turnovers in the first half, however, scoring 14 points off of them.

Referees whistled Sky coach James Wade for a technical foul in the second quarter when he came onto the court to protest a non-call. A few minutes earlier, Chicago’s Alanna Smith left the game with her third personal foul.

Chicago’s Morgan Bertsch left the game late in the second quarter following a block on Austin. Bertsch appeared to suffer an ankle injury after landing awkwardly. She limped down the floor on the ensuing possession but couldn’t continue. Gardner started the second half for the Sky.

–Field Level Media