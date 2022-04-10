EG sweep Quincy Crew in key DPC ESL One Spring showdown

Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Evil Geniuses posted a 2-0 win in a first-place showdown with Quincy Crew on Saturday in the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring event.

The victory allowed Evil Geniuses (5-0) to stay atop the standings along with TSM (5-0). Quincy Crew fell to 4-1.

In the day’s other match, The Cut (2-3) earned a 2-1 win over simply TOOBASED (0-5).

Eight teams are competing in a single-round-robin over six weeks, with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers qualify for ESL One Stockholm 2022, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.

Evil Geniuses prevailed in 29 minutes on red and in 27 minutes on green behind an average 8.0/0.5/12.5 kill-death-assist ratio from Russia’s Egor “Nightfall” Grigorenko.

The Cut opened with a 58-minute win on red before simply TOOBASED pulled level with a 46-minute triumph on green. The Cut took the deciding third map in 34 minutes on red. The United States’ Francis “Kitzz” Arriola put up an average 12.3/2.3/12.7 K-D-A ration for The Cut.

Week 5 will begin Tuesday with one match, Team DogChamp vs. 4 Zoomers.

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring standings, map record

T1. Evil Geniuses, 5-0 (10-1)

T1. TSM, 5-0 (10-1)

3. Quincy Crew, 4-1 (8-4)

T4. The Cut, 2-3 (5-7)

T4. Wildcard Gaming, 2-3 (4-7)

T6. 4 Zoomers, 1-4 (5-9)

T6. Team DogChamp, 1-4 (3-8)

8. simply TOOBASED, 0-5 (2-10)

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring prize pool and DPC points

1. $30,000, 400 points

2. $28,000, 240 points

3. $27,000, 160 points

4. $26,000, 80 points

5. $25,000, 40 points

6. $24,000, no points

7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II

8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II

–Field Level Media