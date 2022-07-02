EG rebound, Cloud9 win third straight at Summer Split

Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Cloud9 won their third straight and Evil Geniuses rebounded with a win Saturday to kick off Week 3 of the LCS 2022 Summer Split event.

Evil Geniuses improved to 5-1 after defeating TSM in 26 minutes on red. EG suffered their first loss, to Counter Logic Gaming, to close out Week 2.

Counter Logic Gaming in turn fell to Cloud9 on Saturday. C9 won in 31 minutes on red. Cloud9 are now 3-3 and tied for fifth in the standings.

Also Saturday, FlyQuest beat Dignitas in 31 minutes on blue, 100 Thieves defeated Team Liquid in 33 minutes on blue, and Golden Guardians topped Immortals in 32 minutes, also on blue.

Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki led the way for EG, posting a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 5-0-3.

Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen of Norway powered C9 with a K-D-A ratio of 4-0-6.

Loic “toucouille” Dubois of France led FlyQuest with a 5-0-3 ratio.

Germany’s Felix “Abbedagge” Braun powered 100 Thieves with a 2-0-5 split.

Trevor “Stixxay” Hayes led Golden Guardians with a 4-0-7 ratio.

Ten teams are competing in the League Championship Series. The group stage has a double round-robin format, with matches played as a best-of-one. The top eight teams will qualify for the championship event.

Week 3 action continues Sunday with five matches:

Dignitas vs. TSM

Evil Geniuses vs. Golden Guardians

Cloud9 vs. FlyQuest

Team Liquid vs. Counter Logic Gaming

Immortals vs. 100 Thieves

LCS 2022 Summer Standings:

1. Evil Geniuses, 5-1

T2. Counter Logic Gaming, 4-2

T2. Team Liquid, 4-2

T2. 100 Thieves, 4-2

T5. Cloud9, 3-3

T5. FlyQuest, 3-3

T5. Golden Guardians, 3-3

8. TSM, 2-4

T9. Dignitas, 1-5

T9. Immortals, 1-5

–Field Level Media