EG, Quincy Crew clinch berths in Arlington Major

Evil Geniuses and Quincy Crew escaped a three-team tiebreaker with nouns on Friday in the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer event to claim spots in the PGL Arlington Major.

The three teams all finished 6-1 in round-robin play, sending them to a tiebreaker to determine the two qualifying teams for the upcoming major tournament.

Evil Geniuses went 2-0 on Friday, downing nouns in 36 minutes on green and Quincy Crew in 54 minutes on red. The final matchup was a direct qualifying showdown, and Quincy Crew topped nouns in 44 minutes on green.

The Philippines’ Abed Azel “Abed” L. Yusop led Evil Geniuses with a 17-0-9 kill-death-assist ratio vs. nouns, who got a 4-3-1 performance from the United States’ David “Moo” Hull.

Canada’s Artour “Arteezy” Babaev logged a 10-0-5 K-D-A ratio against Quincy Crew, who were paced by a 4-3-2 line from the United States’ Yawar “YawaR” Hassan.

The United States’ Quinn “Quinn” Callahan paced Quincy Crew with a 12-1-15 K-D-A ratio against nouns, while Moo wound up at 7-4-4 in defeat.

At the other end of the ESL One Summer standings, 5RATFORCESTAFF won a three-team tiebreaker on Friday to remain in Division I for the next tour. 5RATFORCESTAFF finished the day 2-0, while The Cut (1-1) and felt (0-2) are headed for Division II.

5RATFORCESTAFF beat The Cut in 38 minutes on green and topped felt in 34 minutes on red. The Cut defeated felt in 32 minutes on red.

David “dnm” Cossio led 5RATFORCESTAFF’s all-United States team with a 14-2-6 K-D-A ratio against The Cut, who got an 8-6-8 effort from the United States’ Brayden “bgod” Murphy.

Francis “Kitzz” Arriola paced 5RATFORCESTAFF with a 15-1-14 K-D-A ratio vs. felt, who got a 3-5-1 performance from Russia’s Boris “solji;,” Khundziya.

Canada’s Muhammad Saad Ali “high_shaggy” Ghaznavi produced a 9-1-19 K-D-A ratio for The Cut vs. felt, who were led by a 4-6-1 outing from Canada’s Lukas “Zore” Jurisica.

Eight teams competed for a $205,000 prize pool in a single round robin over six weeks. Evil Geniuses and Quincy Crew are headed for the $500,000 event in Arlington, Texas, from Aug. 4-14.

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer standings, map record (prior to tiebreaking matches):

T1. Evil Geniuses, 6-1 (13-3)

T1. nouns, 6-1 (12-6)

T1. Quincy Crew, 6-1 (12-2)

4. TSM, 4-3 (9-6)

5. Wildcard Gaming, 3-4 (7-8)

T6. 5RATFORCESTAFF, 1-6 (4-12)

T6. felt, 1-6 (2-13)

T6. The Cut, 1-6 (4-13)

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer prize pool and DPC points:

1. $30,000, 500 points — Evil Geniuses

2. $28,000, 300 points — Quincy Crew

3. $27,000, 200 points — nouns

4. $26,000, 100 points — TSM

5. $25,000, 50 points — Wildcard Gaming

6. $24,000, no points — 5RATFORCESTAFF

7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II — The Cut

8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II — felt

