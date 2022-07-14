EG forces three-way tie for first in DPC NA ESL One Summer

Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

The battles at the top and bottom of the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer event will continue beyond the final scheduled day of matches.

Evil Geniuses swept Quincy Crew 2-0 on Wednesday, leaving both teams as well as nouns in a three-way tie for first place at 6-1. They will play tiebreaker matches on Thursday to determine which two teams advance to the PGL Arlington Major.

In the day’s other match, TSM (4-3) earned a 2-0 win over Wildcard Gaming (3-4). Both teams are safely in the middle of the standings, so the result had no great effect.

Another tiebreaker series will determine which two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour. 5RATFORCESTAFF, felt and The Cut all finished 1-6, and only one of the three will remain in Division I.

Eight teams competed in a single round robin over six weeks with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers in the $205,000 competition will qualify for PGL Arlington Major, a $500,000 event scheduled for Aug. 4-14 in Arlington, Texas.

Evil Geniuses downed Quincy Crew in 29 minutes on green and in 47 minutes on red. Russia’s Egor “Nightfall” Grigorenko paced Evil Geniuses with an average 8.5/1.0/12.5 kill-death-assist ratio. The United States’ Quinn “Quinn” Callahan wound up at 4.5/3.5/9.5 for Quincy Crew.

TSM took two victories over Wildcard Gaming on red, in 28 minutes and 35 minutes. Canada’s Jonathan Bryle “Bryle” Santos De Guia logged an average 11.5/2.5/8.0 K-D-A ratio for TSM. Mexico’s Jose Esau “esK” Perez Coronel finished at 5.5/6.0/4.5 for Wildcard Gaming.

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer standings, map record:

T1. Evil Geniuses, 6-1 (13-3)

T1. nouns, 6-1 (12-6)

T1. Quincy Crew, 6-1 (12-2)

T4. TSM, 4-3 (9-6)

5. Wildcard Gaming, 3-4 (7-8)

T6. 5RATFORCESTAFF, 1-6 (4-12)

T6. felt, 1-6 (2-13)

T6. The Cut, 1-6 (4-13)

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer prize pool and DPC points:

1. $30,000, 500 points

2. $28,000, 300 points

3. $27,000, 200 points

4. $26,000, 100 points — TSM

5. $25,000, 50 points — Wildcard Gaming

6. $24,000, no points

7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II

8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II

–Field Level Media