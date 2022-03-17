EG, 4 Zoomers win DPC NA ESL One Spring openers

Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Evil Geniuses rallied for a victory on Thursday in their opening match in the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring 2022 event, and 4 Zoomers also won their initial contest.

Evil Geniuses pulled out a 2-1 victory against The Cut, and 4 Zoomers edged simply TOOBASED 2-1.

Eight teams are competing in a single round robin over six weeks with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers qualify for ESL One Stockholm 2022, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.

On Wednesday, The Cut defeated Evil Geniuses in 57 minutes on red before EG bounced back to prevail in 36 minutes on red and in 30 minutes on green.

Canada’s Artour “Arteezy” Babaev paced Evil Geniuses with an average kill-death-assist ratio of 11.0/3.3/11.3. The United States’ Griffin “Scourge McDuck” Pappert topped The Cut with a 5.3/4.7/9.7 K-D-A ratio.

4 Zoomers opened with a 31-minute victory on red. After simply TOOBASED extended the match with a 43-minute win on red, 4 Zoomers sealed the series with a 42-minute triumph on green.

Brazil’s Guilherme Silva “Costabile” Costabile logged a 10.3/4.3/10.7 K-D-A ratio for 4 Zoomers. Noah “boris” Minhas wound up with a 8.0/4.7/8.7 K-D-A ratio for simply TOOBASED.

The competition continues Saturday with two matches:

–TSM vs. Team DogChamp

–Evil Geniuses vs. Wildcard Gaming

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring standings, map record

T1. Quincy Crew, 1-0 (2-0)

T1. 4 Zoomers, 1-0 (2-1)

T1. Evil Geniuses, 1-0 (2-1)

T4. Team DogChamp, 0-0

T4. TSM, 0-0

T6. simply TOOBASED, 0-1 (1-2)

T6. The Cut, 0-1 (1-2)

T6. Wildcard Gaming 0-1 (0-2)

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring prize pool and DPC points

1. $30,000, 400 points

2. $28,000, 240 points

3. $27,000, 160 points

4. $26,000, 80 points

5. $25,000, 40 points

6. $24,000, no points

7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II

8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II

–Field Level Media