Edwin Diaz, Emmanuel Clase win MLB reliever awards

Edwin Diaz of the New York Mets and fellow closer Emmanuel Clase of the Cleveland Guardians were both unanimous recipients of their league’s highest honor for relief pitchers on Tuesday.

Diaz won the 2022 Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year award and Clase earned the Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year award.

Diaz became the second pitcher (joining Craig Kimbrel) to win the award in both leagues, having been recognized with the Seattle Mariners in the AL in 2018. Clase is the first hurler from the Dominican Republic to win either award.

Diaz, 28, was 3-1 with 32 saves and a 1.31 ERA in 61 appearances for the Mets. He struck out 118 batters and walked 18 in 62 innings. The Mets were 51-10 in the games he appeared in, while his average of 17.13 strikeouts per nine innings was the second best in a full season in MLB history.

Clase, 24, finished 3-4 with a 1.36 ERA and led the majors with 42 saves in 77 appearances for the Guardians. He struck out 77 batters in 72 2/3 innings and allowed only 43 hits and 10 walks. His career ERA of 1.47 is the lowest ever among pitchers with at least 50.0 innings.

