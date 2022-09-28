Eduardo Escobar drives in 5, Mets move back into 1st

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Eduardo Escobar drove in all five Mets’ runs, ending the game with a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as New York overcame a four-run deficit Wednesday night to beat visiting Miami 5-4.

Escobar also hit a two-run homer in the seventh and a two-run single in the eighth for the Mets (98-58), who took a one-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the National League East by virtue of the Braves’ 3-2, 10-inning loss to the Washington Nationals earlier in the night.

The Mets and Braves (97-59) are scheduled to begin a three-game series in Atlanta beginning Friday, though the series may be impacted by Hurricane Ian.

With automatic runner Francisco Lindor at second, Dylan Floro (1-3) got Mark Canha to line out to right then intentionally walked Jeff McNeil before Escobar singled to left. Lindor beat the throw home as Escobar, standing on first base, slammed his helmet to the ground and pounded his chest. Teammates mobbed and eventually held aloft Escobar.

Drew Smith (3-3) threw a perfect 10th inning for the win.

The Marlins (64-91) fell to 9-16 this month.

The Marlins, who won 6-4 on Tuesday night, appeared ready to play spoiler again when Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run homer in the fourth, JJ Bleday lofted a sacrifice fly in the sixth and Brian Anderson hit an RBI double in the seventh.

The Mets didn’t get a runner beyond first base against Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo until the seventh, when McNeil delivered a leadoff single and Escobar followed with a long two-run homer to left.

Huascar Brazoban replaced Luzardo and retired the next three batters before the Mets pieced together their tying rally in the eighth. With Tanner Scott on the mound, Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso drew walks before Lindor flew out to shallow center on the first pitch. Canha then worked a six-pitch walk to chase Scott.

Richard Bleier, who committed three balks in the eighth inning Tuesday, got McNeil to pop up before Escobar singled between first and second to score Nimmo and Alonso. Escobar raised his hands in triumph before the ball exited the infield.

Luzardo allowed two runs on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts over six-plus innings. Mets starter Taijuan Walker gave up three runs on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in five-plus innings.

