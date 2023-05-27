Eduard Lowen scores as St. Louis City takes down Whitecaps

Credit: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports

Eduard Lowen converted a long-range goal and St. Louis City also prospered from a Vancouver own goal while notching a 3-1 victory over the visiting Whitecaps on Saturday night.

Miguel Perez clinched the victory for St. Louis City with his goal in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Brian White scored his fifth goal of the season for the Whitecaps.

Vancouver’s Tristan Blackmon was the player responsible for the own goal.

St. Louis City (8-4-1, 25 points) has won two consecutive matches following a three-game winless stretch (0-2-1).

St. Louis City has scored three or more goals on seven occasions.

Vancouver (4-5-5, 17 points) fell to 0-4-3 on the road this season and is winless in its last 15 away matches (0-8-7).

Roman Burki made one save for St. Louis City. Thomas Hasal had five saves for Vancouver.

St. Louis had a 16-12 edge in shots and placed seven on target to the Whitecaps’ two.

Lowen struck on a stellar free kick in the 10th minute to get St. Louis City on the board.

He took the kick from distance and from a difficult angle near the left sideline so Hasal crept up to prepare to knock the ball away. But Lowen didn’t attempt a long pass to a teammate, he booted the ball with his right foot toward the net and it cleared the outstretched right hand of Hasal for Lowen’s fourth goal of the season.

St. Louis City added a goal in the 45th minute on the own goal by Blackmon. He attempted to clear a pass with a header but the change of direction led to the ball easily sailing past Hasal for another St. Louis goal.

Vancouver cut its deficit to 2-1 in the 83rd minute. Julian Gressel sent a cross toward the goal and White nailed a header that bounced between the legs of Burki and into the net.

Perez’s first career MLS goal ended the Whitecaps’ hopes of salvaging a tie.

Seven minutes into the second half, St. Louis had a solid chance but Jared Stroud’s right-footer smacked off the left post.

Vancouver finally got its first shot on goal in the 73rd minute when Ryan Gauld’s left-footer was saved by Burki.

–Field Level Media