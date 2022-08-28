Eastern Kentucky coach Walt Wells under care after ‘medical episode’

Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Eastern Kentucky coach Walt Wells experienced a “medical episode” while at work Sunday morning and is under the care of medical providers, the school said.

Eastern Kentucky declined further comment, citing privacy regulations. The school is located in Richmond, Ky., approximately 35 miles south of Lexington.

Wells is entering his third season as Eastern Kentucky coach. The Colonels open the 2022 season on Friday at Eastern Michigan.

Wells is 10-10 at the FCS school, including a 7-4 record last season.

–Field Level Media