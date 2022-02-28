Eastern Europe’s DPC Spring Tour indefinitely suspended

Valve has indefinitely suspended Eastern Europe’s Spring Dota Pro Circuit season.

Regional organizer EPICENTER announced Monday that the upcoming Dota Pro Circuit Spring Tour for Eastern Europe is being indefinitely postponed due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We have been informed by Valve that the DPC Eastern European Spring Tour is postponed indefinitely,” EPICENTER posted on Twitter. “We will be back soon with details on the new start dates for open qualifications and the main part of the regional tournament.”

According to dotesports, 23 Division I players who were set to compete in the spring tour represent Russia and 10 more are Ukrainian. The CIS region encompasses Russia and some former Soviet states like Ukraine.

Team Spirit, a Russian esports organization that won The International in 2021, announced it will compete in Gamers Galaxy: Invitational Series Dubai 2022 and donate its winnings to the International Red Cross Movement.

The team will be without Miroslaw “Mira” Kolpakov, a Ukrainian player who is stuck in his country.

“He’s safe and he’s getting all necessary support,” Team Spirit said in a statement. “He will be substituted by Vladimir ‘RodjER’ Nikogosian.”

