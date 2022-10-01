East wins 3v3, West takes 5v5 at NBA 2K League All-Star event

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Eastern Conference and Western Conference team split the NBA 2K League All-Star spoils on Friday in Los Angeles, with each winning one of the two matches.

The East captured the 3v3 match 3-2, taking the decisive fifth game 23-15. The West responded with a 2-1 victory in 5v5 action, taking the last two games, including a 62-42 win in the finale.

As 3v3 champions, the East received $7,500, while the West got $2,500. The West pocketed $15,000 for its victory in 5v5 mode, and the East received $5,000.

76ers GC’s Andre “Dre” Marshall was chosen the Most Valuable Player of the 3v3 series, while Warriors Gaming Squad’s Charlie “CB13” Bostwick received MVP honors after the 5v5 match.

Wizards District Gaming’s Ryan “Dayfri” Conger said after a trash-talk-filled 3v3 showdown, “It’s all for fun. All the guys that are here deserve to be here. I’m just happy that we put on a show. It went five (games). … I’m excited, man. It’s fun. … It’s a good time.”

In addition to the All-Star competition, the NBA 2K League handed out its season-ending hardware on Friday.

Dayfri was honored as both the league’s Most Valuable Player and the Defensive Player of the Year. The Gen.G Tigers’ Jaiden “OTTR” Frank was voted the Rookie of the Year.

Bucks Gaming’s Lance Sessions was chosen Coach of the Year in his first year on the job, having led the team to the NBA 2K League championship. The Bucks took home another trophy when Jeremy “Seese” Seese was selected Most Improved Player.

Donovan “Seldum” Mass of Rim Runners was selected as the league’s first-ever Amateur Player of the Year.

NBA 2K League All-Star teams

Western Conference

Backcourt — Charlie “CB13” Bostwick, Warriors Gaming Squad; Dhwan “ShiftyKaii” White, T-Wolves Gaming; Michael “BearDaBeast” Key, T-Wolves Gaming

Frontcourt — Arshia “Krazy” Karimi, Lakers Gaming; Samuel “Gradient” Salyers, Warriors Gaming Squad; Malik “Slaughter” Leisinger, T-Wolves Gaming; Lawrence “LawRich” Mayberry Jordan, Rim Runners

Coach — Lance Sessions, Bucks Gaming

Eastern Conference

Backcourt — Andre “Dre” Marshall, 76ers GC; Jaiden “OTTR” Frank, Gen.G Tigers; Enrique “630” Xavier Barraza, 76ers GC

Frontcourt –Ryan “Dayfri” Conger, Wizards District Gaming; Justin “Just Awkward” Howell, Wizards District Gaming; Yusuf “Yusuf Scarbz” Abdulla, 76ers GC; Hamdi “NotEliteShooter” Deria of Team Handlez

Coach — Patrick Crossan, Wizards District Gaming

