East-West Shrine Bowl moving to Las Vegas in 2022

Jan 18, 2020; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Team East running back Benny LeMay (32) and Team West safety Luther Kirk (34) receive the trophy for defensive and offensive most valuable player respectively in the 95th East-West Shrine Bowl at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The East-West Shrine Bowl is moving to Las Vegas in 2022.

Played annually since 1925, college football’s longest-running all-star showcase will take place on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, as part of the NFL’s Pro Bowl week. About 125 players are expected to participate.

The game will be televised during prime time on NFL Network.

The East-West Shrine Bowl, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, had been held in St. Petersburg, Fla., since 2012.

Other cities that have hosted the contest over the years include San Francisco, New Orleans, Oakland, San Antonio, Houston and Orlando.

Will Aaron Rodgers end his career in Green Bay? Will Aaron Rodgers retire as a Green Bay Packer? * With all the events surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, will he stay or will he go? Yes, he'll retire as a Packer No, he'll move on

Email * (Enter your email to see the results + subscribe to the Sportsnaut NFL daily newsletter for free).

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

–Field Level Media