Early offense pushes Blue Jays past Red Sox

Jose Berrios weathered a rocky first inning, and Raimel Tapia hit a two-run home run, as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Boston Red Sox 6-1 on Wednesday.

Berrios (1-0) held the Red Sox in check over six innings, allowing one run on eight hits with one walk and six strikeouts. The teams have split the first two games of the series, which wraps up Thursday afternoon.

Making his eighth career start against the Red Sox, Berrios picked up his first victory against his American League East rival after going 0-5 with two no-decisions.

The night was an emotional one, as the Red Sox honored the life of Jerry Remy in a pregame ceremony. Remy, a Red Sox Hall of Famer and long-time NESN broadcaster, died of lung cancer at age 68 in October.

The Red Sox started fast, taking a first-inning lead on Rafael Devers’ one-out double, and J.D. Martinez’s RBI single. Alex Verdugo extended his hitting streak to seven games with a first-inning single.

The Blue Jays countered with a five-run second inning to take control. Toronto sent 10 batters to the plate, collecting four hits and drawing three walks off Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta, who logged 43 pitches in the frame.

Matt Chapman started the outburst with a leadoff single, and Tapia followed with a two-run homer to right, his first of the season. George Springer added a sacrifice fly for a run, and Bo Bichette laced a two-run single to left for a 5-1 advantage.

Pivetta (0-3) saw his ERA rise to 10.03 in three starts. He entered the night with a 5.77 ERA in seven starts against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays added a run in the seventh inning on Santiago Espinal’s sacrifice fly, which scored Lourdes Gurriel.

In the seventh inning, the Red Sox put runners on second and third with one out, but right-hander Trevor Richards ended the threat when he struck out Trevor Story.

Martinez exited in the third inning for Boston with left adductor tightness, and Springer was replaced in the seventh inning with a right forearm contusion, after he was hit by a pitch.

