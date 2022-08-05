Early four-run innings help Braves get past Mets

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Eddie Rosario’s three-run homer capped a four-run first inning and his RBI double punctuated a four-run second Friday night for the visiting Atlanta Braves, who staved off a comeback attempt by the New York Mets to win 9-6.

The Braves evened the five-game series at a game apiece and pulled within 3 1/2 games of the first-place Mets in the National League East.

Ronald Acuna Jr. tied a career-high with four hits for the Braves, who improved to 8-5 since the All-Star break.

Matt Olson had an RBI double in the first, and Michael Harris II homered to lead off the second inning for the Braves. Dansby Swanson had an RBI single and Austin Riley collected an RBI when he beat out the back end of a potential double play ball before Rosario’s double.

The Mets stranded six runners in the first four innings but chasing Braves starter Ian Anderson in the fifth, when Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso each singled with one out before Lindor scored on Jeff McNeil’s RBI single.

Dylan Lee relieved Anderson and Darin Ruf, acquired from the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, greeted him with a pinch-hit two-run double in his first plate appearance for New York. Eduardo Escobar followed with a pinch-hit RBI single to pull the Mets within 8-5 before Tomas Nido flied out to right.

The Mets put two runners on in the sixth against Collin McHugh before A.J. Minter struck out pinch hitter Mark Canha. Minter (5-3) tossed a perfect seventh and was credited with the win.

Raisel Iglesias, making his Braves debut, retired three in a row following a leadoff double by Nido in the eighth. William Contreras added a solo homer in the top of the ninth. Kenley Jansen gave up a homer to Jeff McNeil in a non-save situation in the bottom of the inning.

Anderson allowed four runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out three in 4 2/3 innings.

Swanson, Olson and Harris each had two hits. McNeil, Lindor and Brandon Nimmo had two apiece for the Mets.

Mets starter Taijuan Walker (9-3) gave up eight runs on seven hits in one-plus innings. The eight runs were the most he’s allowed since he surrendered eight runs for the Seattle Mariners on May 2, 2015.

