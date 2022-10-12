Early edge carries Dodgers past Padres in NLDS opener

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES — Trea Turner hit a first-inning home run, Julio Urias went five innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 5-3 on Tuesday in Game 1 of the National League Division Series.

Will Smith and Gavin Lux had RBI doubles as the Dodgers followed a 111-win regular season by grabbing a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five NLDS. Four relievers combined for four scoreless innings as Los Angeles improved to 4-0 in two all-time playoff series against the Padres.

Chris Martin pitched around a two-out single in the ninth to record his first career postseason save.

Wil Myers homered in a three-run fifth inning for the Padres, who are facing a deficit in the NLDS after not trailing while winning their NL wild-card series against the New York Mets.

San Diego starter Mike Clevinger (0-1) lasted just 2 2/3 innings, giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead on Clevinger’s sixth pitch when Turner crushed a home run halfway up the bleachers in left field. After a two-out double from Will Smith, Max Muncy made it 2-0 with an RBI single through the infield and into left-center field.

Smith and Lux delivered their RBI doubles three batters apart in the third inning for a 4-0 lead. Cody Bellinger added a third run in the inning when his ground ball with the bases loaded was misplayed by Myers at first base.

The Padres came to life in the fifth. Myers led off with a home run to left off Urias, Jake Cronenworth followed with a single and Ha-Seong Kim doubled to put runners at second and third. Trent Grisham grounded out to score Cronenworth, and Austin Nola’s sacrifice fly to left brought home Kim to cut the Dodgers’ lead to 5-3.

San Diego put the tying run on base in the sixth inning with no outs against Los Angeles right-hander Evan Phillips, but pinch hitter Josh Bell struck out and Myers grounded into a double play.

Urias (1-0) gave up three runs on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts. Phillips, Alex Vesia, Brusdar Graterol and Martin finished off the victory in relief. The Dodgers are operating without a true closer after Craig Kimbrel was left off the NLDS roster.

The Padres’ bullpen retired the last 14 Dodgers batters in the game after a Freddie Freeman walk in the fourth.

–By Doug Padilla, Field Level Media