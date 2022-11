Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown returned to practice Friday after missing Thursday’s session with an illness.

Coach Nick Sirianni said Brown should be fine for Sunday night’s game between the Eagles (9-1) and visiting Green Bay Packers (4-7).

Brown leads the team with 785 yards on 49 receptions, including six touchdowns.

Brown, 25, joined Philadelphia in a draft-day trade with Tennessee after posting two 1,000-yard seasons in three years with the Titans.

