Eagles secure playoff berth with rout of Giants

Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another TD, Miles Sanders ran for two scores, and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the host New York Giants 48-22 Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

The league-leading Eagles (12-1) clinched a playoff berth after Hurts was 21 of 31 for 217 yards and rushed seven times for 77 yards.

Sanders ran 17 times for a career-high 144 yards and became the first Eagle to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing in a season since LeSean McCoy in 2014.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones finished 18 of 27 for 169 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed for a score.

The Giants (7-5-1) are 0-3-1 in their past four games.

The Eagles jumped to a 7-0 lead following an impressive 14-play, 84-yard drive in 8:05 capped by Sanders’ 3-yard touchdown run with 4:14 left in the first quarter.

Philadelphia went ahead 14-0 when Hurts connected on a 41-yard TD pass to DeVonta Smith on fourth-and-7 with 12:05 remaining in the second. New York’s Julian Love appeared to go for the interception instead of knocking the ball down and got beaten.

Giants punter Jamie Gillan soon muffed the snap and then illegally kicked the ball off a bounce. It resulted in a 10-yard penalty and loss of down.

On the Eagles’ next snap, Hurts lofted a 33-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown for a 21-0 advantage with 8:16 to go in the second quarter.

Elerson Smith blocked Arryn Siposs’ punt, which gave the Giants possession at the Eagles’ 15-yard-line with 4:15 left. Siposs advanced the ball and was hurt after a hit out of bounds. He was carted off the field with an ankle injury.

The Giants took advantage and closed to 21-7 when Jones threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Hodgins.

Jake Elliott kicked 29- and 39-yard field goals for a 27-7 Philadelphia lead.

Jones plunged in from the 1 to slice the deficit to 27-14 with 5:40 left in the third. Hurts responded with a 10-yard touchdown scamper for a 34-14 advantage with 1:41 remaining in the quarter.

Sanders’ 40-yard touchdown run with 6:01 to go gave the Eagles a 41-14 advantage. He has 11 rushing touchdowns this season.

Boston Scott added a 3-yard run for a 34-point lead with 3:09 left.

Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor threw a late touchdown pass and a two-point conversion to end the scoring.

–Field Level Media