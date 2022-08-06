Eagles RB Boston Scott (concussion) misses practice

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Boston Scott is the latest Philadelphia Eagles player to miss practice with a concussion.

Scott, 27, reportedly suffered the injury during Thursday’s training camp session.

He joined offensive tackles Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard on the sidelines Saturday with concussions. Wide receivers DeVonta Smith (groin) and Greg Ward (toe) and rookie tight end Grant Calcaterra (hamstring) also did not practice.

Scott rushed for 373 yards and seven touchdowns and caught 13 passes for 83 yards in 16 games (four starts) last season.

He has gained 1,491 yards from scrimmage and scored 14 touchdowns in 45 games (10 starts) over four seasons in Philadelphia.

–Field Level Media