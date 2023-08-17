Eagles rally for preseason tie with Browns

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Tanner McKee threw a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Brady Russell and connected with Johnny King on the subsequent two-point conversion, lifting the host Philadelphia Eagles to an 18-18 tie with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday.

NFL preseason games do not go to overtime.

The Browns had a chance to win in the last two minutes. Cade York missed a 47-yard field-goal attempt, then got another opportunity due to a Philadelphia penalty but missed from 41 yards. York had been 3-for-3 on field-goal tries earlier in the game.

The regular quarterbacks for both teams, Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson and Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts, sat out.

McKee completed 10 of 18 passes for 147 yards, while teammate Marcus Mariota was 9 of 17 for 86 yards and an interception for the Eagles (0-1-1).

The Browns (1-1-1) split quarterback duties between Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who went 13 of 25 for 164 yards, and Kellen Mond, 12 of 24 for 126 yards and a touchdown. Cleveland’s Austin Watkins Jr. had seven receptions for 139 yards, including a 32-yard scoring grab.

Eagles wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland sustained a neck injury and was carted off the field in the third quarter. The team later announced that Cleveland retained movement in all of his extremities.

