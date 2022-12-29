Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) practices in limited role

Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was a limited practice participant on Thursday, the first time he has worked on the field since injuring his right shoulder against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 18.

Hurts tested his sprained passing shoulder in individual drills during the portion of the practice open to the media. According to reports, he threw short and intermediate passes with sufficient velocity.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni remains unsure if Hurts has a chance at playing on Sunday when Philadelphia (13-2) hosts the New Orleans Saints (6-9).

Hurts missed the Eagles’ 40-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last Saturday due to the injury. Gardner Minshew filled in and threw for 355 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Hurts is part of the conversation for NFL MVP honors due to his stellar season. He has passed for 3,472 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions and added 747 yards and 13 scores on the ground in 14 games.

–Field Level Media