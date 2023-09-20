Eagles place CB Avonte Maddox (torn pec) on IR

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles put cornerback Avonte Maddox on injured reserve Wednesday after tests confirmed a torn pectoral muscle.

Maddox, 27, will have to miss at least four games but reports indicated the injury will require surgery, potentially ending his season. Maddox was injured in last Thursday night’s win against the Minnesota Vikings.

He exited in the second quarter with what was initially called a shoulder injury after posting two tackles and forcing a fumble. He was replaced by Mario Goodrich.

Maddox is in his sixth season with the Eagles, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2018. He has recorded 246 tackles, eight forced fumbles and four interceptions in 62 games (37 starts).

The Eagles signed wide receiver/punt returner Britain Covey from the practice squad to take Maddox’s spot on the 53-man roster. In turn, they signed RB Bryant Koback to the practice squad.

–Field Level Media