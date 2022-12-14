Eagles open 21-day practice window for TE Dallas Goedert

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles designated tight end Dallas Goedert to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

The move opens a 21-day practice window for Goedert, who was placed on IR with an injured shoulder on Nov. 16.

Goedert was injured during Philadelphia’s lone loss of the season — a 32-21 setback to the Washington Commanders on Nov. 14. He sustained the injury late in the fourth quarter after he was yanked down by the facemask and landed awkwardly, resulting in a fumble.

Goedert, 27, has 43 catches for 544 yards and three touchdowns in nine starts this season.

Goedert has 236 catches for 2,839 yards and 19 touchdowns in 66 career games (49 starts) since being selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media