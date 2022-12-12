Eagles need a punter to replace Arryn Siposs (leg)

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles punter Arryn Siposs is out indefinitely with a lower-leg injury sustained in Sunday’s win against the New York Giants.

Siposs was hit hard near the sideline after he scooped up a blocked punt near the goal line and attempted to run for the first down in the second quarter of the Eagles’ 48-22 victory.

Siposs went to the locker room on a cart and was replaced by kicker Jake Elliott, who punted once for 35 yards.

“We will have to bring somebody in,” coach Nick Sirianni said Monday. “Don’t really know how long it’s gonna be.”

NFL Network reported Monday that three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern will visit with the Eagles.

Kern, 36, has played in 219 games with the Denver Broncos (2008-19) and Tennessee Titans (2019-21). The Titans released him on Aug. 29.

Siposs, 30, has averaged 45.6 yards and 39.6 net yards on 44 punts in 13 games during his second season with the Eagles. He played Australian rules football before moving to the U.S. to play college football at Auburn (2018-19).

–Field Level Media