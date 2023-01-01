Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (neck) taken to hospital

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was transported to a local hospital with a neck injury on Sunday.

Sweat, 25, was injured while making a tackle on the New Orleans Saints’ game-opening drive in Philadelphia.

He was immobilized and taken off the field on a stretcher before going to the hospital for what the team called precautionary reasons.

Sweat had movement in all of his extremities, according to the team.

Sweat entered the game with a career-high 11 sacks and 47 tackles in 15 starts this season.

The 2021 Pro Bowl selection has 28.5 sacks in 70 games (31 starts) since being drafted in the fourth round by the Eagles in 2018.

–Field Level Media