Published December 10, 2022

Eagles activate CB Avonte Maddox from IR

Oct 30, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox (29) reacts after a defensive stop against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles activated cornerback Avonte Maddox from injured reserve on Saturday.

He’s set to play in Sunday’s key NFC East game against the New York Giants. Maddox returned to practice Wednesday after a stint on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Maddox, 26, had 27 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and three passes defensed in six games (five starts) this season before landing on injured reserve on Nov. 14.

Maddox has four career interceptions, 29 passes defensed and five forced fumbles in 57 career games (33 starts) for the Eagles, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Eagles (11-1) also elevated LB Christian Elliss to the active roster to face the Giants (7-4-1).

–Field Level Media

