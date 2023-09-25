EA Sports unveils expansive FC Pro esports competition

Credit: EA Sports

EA Sports unveiled a new esports ecosystem for FC Pro that will feature a $1 million competition circuit spanning 10 regions.

The competition will begin the first week of October with the FC Pro Open, which is designed for both up-and-coming players and seasoned professionals in an “open circuit for competitive players.” The competition will run through February 2024, with a $1 million cumulative prize pool across five months of competition in 10 regions.

Players compete to qualify for regional online events, with the top-seeded regional players then competing live in London for a chance to compete in the eight-week FC Pro Open.

In February, FC Pro will continue with an invite-only circuit called FC Pro Leagues. The competition will run through May, with players competing under the banner of football clubs.

Confirmed league and federations partners include the Premier League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, LALIGA, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A and MLS.

The inaugural FC Pro World Championship in June will feature 32 players – four from FC Pro Open and 28 from FC Pro Leagues – competing in a single-elimination bracket for their share of the $1 million prize pool.

“FC Pro will redefine the way our millions of Ultimate Team players engage with EA Sports FC,” said Sam Turkbas, Senior Director & Commissioner, Football Esports, EA.

“FC Pro is built with our Ultimate Team fans and players in mind and enables them to forge stronger connections with their favorite athletes on the virtual pitch. In collaboration with our League Partners, our season-long FC Pro journey is the ultimate platform for our Ultimate Team enthusiasts to showcase their passion for FC.”

–Field Level Media