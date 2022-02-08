EA, NFL hosting largest esports event in Madden NFL history

Feb 5, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James signs autographs during AFC practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The EA Sports Ultimate Madden Bowl Final on Tuesday will feature a record media distribution for the game.

The event will crown a world champion across EA Madden NFL Twitch, Madden NFL Championship Series YouTube, NFL YouTube, Watch ESPN, Twitter and iHeartRadio. Seventh-ranked Wesley and top-seeded Henry will vie for a $1 million prize purse majority share.

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr., Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and ESPN analyst Marcus Spears will provide commentary on NFL Twitter.

The event will also feature the premiere of the Ultimate Madden Bowl Halftime Show featuring multi-platinum musician Moneybagg Yo along with special guest Blocboy JB.

“The Ultimate Madden Bowl athlete broadcast provides a first-ever opportunity to bring a Madden NFL esports storyline to the NFL fan in a way told by some of their favorite NFL players and Legends,” said Joe Ruggiero, Senior Vice President of Consumer Products at the NFL.

“Working with EA provides the opportunity to connect with the next generation of fans who have consistently shown a desire to engage in interactive, digital experiences. Tonight’s Ultimate Madden Bowl athlete cast is the perfect example of an authentic way we are customizing esports content with the NFL fan in mind.”

