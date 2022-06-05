Dynasty win twice, top Fusion in OWL Kickoff Clash

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Seoul Dynasty pulled off a sweep of the Philadelphia Fusion to win the East Division of the Overwatch League Kickoff Clash on Sunday.

With the win, the Dynasty earned their first title in Overwatch League history.

THE KINGS HAVE BEEN CROWNED ???? For the first time in Overwatch League history, @SeoulDynasty are champions!#SeoulDynasty | #OWL2022 pic.twitter.com/GeJrU7foji — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) June 5, 2022

The Dynasty fell into the lower bracket on Friday with a 3-2 loss to the Shanghai Dragons in the semifinals, then turned around and beat the Dragons in the lower bracket final by the same score.

And the Seoul squad had the momentum riding into the grand final, dispatching of the Fusion in a 4-0 win.

The Dynasty beat the Fusion 2-0 on Lijiang Tower to start, followed by 3-2 on Eichenwalde, 3-1 on Watchpoint: Gibraltar and 1-0 on New Queen Street.

In the earlier match, the Dynasty and Dragons traded wins.

The Dynasty jumped out in front with a 2-0 triumph on Lijiang Tower, but the Dragons tied the score with a 3-2 win on Eichenwalde. Seoul then won 3-1 on Watchpoint: Gibraltar, and Shanghai followed with a 1-0 victory on New Queen Street.

A 2-1 victory on Ilios sealed the match for the Dynasty.

Overwatch League Kickoff Clash (East bracket) prize pool:

1st place: Seoul Dynasty, $50,000, 3 OWL points

2nd place: Philadelphia Fusion, $35,000, 2 OWL points

3rd place: Shanghai Dragons, $20,000, 1 OWL point

4th place: Hangzhou Spark, 1 OWL point

–Field Level Media