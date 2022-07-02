Dynasty win again at OWL Midseason Madness qualifying

Credit: Cameron Clark via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Seoul Dynasty bolstered their East Region lead with a sweep of the last-place Guangzhou Charge on Saturday at the Overwatch League’s Midseason Madness qualifying competition.

The Dynasty (7-2) opened with a 1-0 win on Colosseo, posted a 3-1 win on Dorado and closed out the Charge (1-9) with a 3-0 victory on Eichenwalde.

In other East action, the Chengdu Hunters (5-5) swept the Los Angeles Valiant (3-6) and the Shanghai Dragons (6-3) swept the Philadelphia Fusion (4-6).

The Hunters beat L.A. 1-0 on New Queen Street and won by identical 3-2 scores on Circuit Royal and King’s Row.

The Dragons won 1-0 on Colosseo and 3-0 on Watchpoint: Gibraltar before pulling out a 5-4 decision against the Fusion on King’s Row.

Qualifying for the Midseason Madness tournament continues through July 10, with double-elimination bracket play scheduled for the following week.

Action continues Saturday with three West Region matches:

San Francisco Shock vs. Vancouver Titans

Los Angeles Gladiators vs. Washington Justice

Toronto Defiant vs. Paris Eternal

Overwatch League Midseason Madness standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock 10-0, +23, 11 points

2. Los Angeles Gladiators, 8-2, +17, 11

3. Dallas Fuel, 7-3, +10, 9

4. Houston Outlaws, 7-3, +7, 8

5. London Spitfire, 7-3, +7, 7

6. Atlanta Reign, 6-5, +4, 7

7. Florida Mayhem, 5-5, +3, 6

8. Toronto Defiant, 5-5, -1, 6

9. Washington Justice, 4-5, -1, 5

10. Boston Uprising, 3-6, -7, 3

11. New York Excelsior, 1-8, -16, 1

12. Paris Eternal, 1-9, -21, 1

13. Vancouver Titans, 0-10, -25, 0

East

1. Seoul Dynasty, 7-2, +13, 10 points

2. Hangzhou Spark, 7-2, +13, 8

3. Shanghai Dragons, 6-3, +1, 7

4. Philadelphia Fusion, 4-6, -3, 6

5. Chengdu Hunters, 5-5, +2, 5

6. Los Angeles Valiant, 3-6, -5, 3

7. Guangzhou Charge, 1-9, -21, 1

–Field Level Media