Dynasty win again at OWL Midseason Madness qualifying

The Seoul Dynasty bolstered their East Region lead with a sweep of the last-place Guangzhou Charge on Saturday at the Overwatch League’s Midseason Madness qualifying competition.
The Dynasty (7-2) opened with a 1-0 win on Colosseo, posted a 3-1 win on Dorado and closed out the Charge (1-9) with a 3-0 victory on Eichenwalde.
In other East action, the Chengdu Hunters (5-5) swept the Los Angeles Valiant (3-6) and the Shanghai Dragons (6-3) swept the Philadelphia Fusion (4-6).
The Hunters beat L.A. 1-0 on New Queen Street and won by identical 3-2 scores on Circuit Royal and King’s Row.
The Dragons won 1-0 on Colosseo and 3-0 on Watchpoint: Gibraltar before pulling out a 5-4 decision against the Fusion on King’s Row.
Qualifying for the Midseason Madness tournament continues through July 10, with double-elimination bracket play scheduled for the following week.
Action continues Saturday with three West Region matches:
San Francisco Shock vs. Vancouver Titans
Los Angeles Gladiators vs. Washington Justice
Toronto Defiant vs. Paris Eternal
Overwatch League Midseason Madness standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:
West
1. San Francisco Shock 10-0, +23, 11 points
2. Los Angeles Gladiators, 8-2, +17, 11
3. Dallas Fuel, 7-3, +10, 9
4. Houston Outlaws, 7-3, +7, 8
5. London Spitfire, 7-3, +7, 7
6. Atlanta Reign, 6-5, +4, 7
7. Florida Mayhem, 5-5, +3, 6
8. Toronto Defiant, 5-5, -1, 6
9. Washington Justice, 4-5, -1, 5
10. Boston Uprising, 3-6, -7, 3
11. New York Excelsior, 1-8, -16, 1
12. Paris Eternal, 1-9, -21, 1
13. Vancouver Titans, 0-10, -25, 0
East
1. Seoul Dynasty, 7-2, +13, 10 points
2. Hangzhou Spark, 7-2, +13, 8
3. Shanghai Dragons, 6-3, +1, 7
4. Philadelphia Fusion, 4-6, -3, 6
5. Chengdu Hunters, 5-5, +2, 5
6. Los Angeles Valiant, 3-6, -5, 3
7. Guangzhou Charge, 1-9, -21, 1
–Field Level Media