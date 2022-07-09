Dynasty sweep Valiant in Midseason Madness qualifying

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Seoul Dynasty continued their winning ways with a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Valiant on Saturday in the Overwatch League’s Midseason Madness qualifiers.

The Dynasty remained atop the East Division after posting a 2-0 win on Lijiang Tower, 5-4 triumph on Eichenwalde and 2-1 victory on Route 66.

In other matches featuring East teams on Saturday, the Hangzhou Spark recorded a 3-0 win over the Chengdu Hunters and the Shanghai Dragons emerged victorious by the same score over the Guangzhou Charge.

The Spark secured a 2-0 triumph on Oasis, 3-2 victory on Eichenwalde and 3-0 win on Dorado.

The Dragons, in turn, posted a 2-1 decision on Lijiang Tower, a 3-0 triumph on Eichenwalde and 3-1 win on Circuit Royal.

Qualifying for the Midseason Madness tournament continues through Sunday, with double-elimination bracket play scheduled for the week of July 18.

Action continues Saturday with three matches:

–Washington Justice vs. Vancouver Titans (West)

–Boston Uprising vs. Houston Outlaws (West)

–Los Angeles Gladiators vs. Florida Mayhem (West)

Overwatch League Midseason Madness standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock 12-0, +28, 13 points

2. Los Angeles Gladiators, 9-2, +19, 12

3. Dallas Fuel, 8-3, +11, 10

4. Houston Outlaws, 8-3, +8, 9

5. London Spitfire, 8-3, +8, 8

6. Atlanta Reign, 7-5, +7, 7

7. Florida Mayhem, 6-5, +4, 7

8. Toronto Defiant, 6-6, -2, 7

9. Washington Justice, 4-7, -4, 5

10. Boston Uprising, 3-7, -8, 3

11. New York Excelsior, 1-10, -18, 1

12. Paris Eternal, 1-11, -25, 1

13. Vancouver Titans, 0-11, -28, 0

East

1. Seoul Dynasty, 8-2, +16, 11 points

2. Shanghai Dragons, 8-3, +6, 9

3. Hangzhou Spark, 7-3, +10, 8

4. Philadelphia Fusion, 5-6, -1, 7

5. Chengdu Hunters, 5-6, 0, 5

6. Los Angeles Valiant, 3-7, -8, 3

7. Guangzhou Charge, 1-10, -23, 1

–Field Level Media