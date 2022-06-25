Dynasty, Spark cruise in OWL Midseason Madness qualifying

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Seoul Dynasty and Hangzhou Spark each recorded a sweep during East Region play on Saturday in the Overwatch League’s Midseason Madness qualifying competition.

The first-place Dynasty routed the Shanghai Dragons 3-0, and the Spark handled the last-place Guangzhou Charge by the same score. In the day’s other action, the Chengdu Hunters posted a 3-1 win over Philadelphia Fusion.

The Dynasty sandwiched 2-1 wins on Lijiang Tower and Route 66 around a 3-2 victory on King’s Row.

The Spark posted a 2-1 triumph on Ilios, a 3-0 win on King’s Row and a 3-1 victory on Route 66.

The Hunters had a more difficult time of it on Saturday. They rebounded after a 2-0 loss on Lijiang Tower by posting a 3-2 win on Eichenwalde, a 4-3 triumph on Circuit Royal and a 1-0 victory on Colosseo.

Qualifying for the Midseason Madness tournament continues through July 10, with double-elimination bracket play scheduled for the following week.

Action continues Sunday with two matches in the East:

–Guangzhou Charge vs. Los Angeles Valiant

–Shanghai Dragons vs. Hangzhou Spark

Overwatch League Midseason Madness standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock 8-0, +19, 9 points

2. Los Angeles Gladiators, 6-2, +12, 9

3. Dallas Fuel, 6-3, +7, 8

4. Houston Outlaws, 6-2, +9, 7

5. Atlanta Reign, 6-3, +7, 7

6. London Spitfire, 6-3, +4, 6

7. Florida Mayhem, 5-4, +5, 6

T8. Toronto Defiant, 4-4, -1, 5

T8. Washington Justice, 4-4, +1, 5

10. Boston Uprising, 2-6, -10, 2

11. Paris Eternal, 1-7, -15, 1

12. New York Excelsior, 1-8, -16, 1

13. Vancouver Titans, 0-9, -22, 0

East

1. Seoul Dynasty, 6-2, +10, 9 points

2. Hangzhou Spark, 6-1, +11, 7

3. Shanghai Dragons, 5-2, +1, 6

4. Philadelphia Fusion, 3-5, -1, 5

5. Chengdu Hunters, 3-5, -3, 2

6. Los Angeles Valiant, 2-5, -4, 2

7. Guangzhou Charge, 1-6, -14, 1

