Dynasty remain unbeaten in Summer Showdown qualifiers

The Seoul Dynasty remained unbeaten and in control in the East region in Overwatch League Summer Showdown qualifying with a sweep Friday against the Los Angeles Valiant.

The Dynasty improved to 3-0 against the winless Valiant by winning 2-0 on Nepal, 3-1 on Hollywood and 2-1 on Circuit Royal. The Dynasty have yet to lose a single map during qualifying.

The Chengdu Hunters secured a 3-1 win against the Hangzhou Spark in Friday’s other East match. The Hunters opened with a 2-1 win on Nepal. After the Spark answered with a 2-1 win on Hollywood, Chengdu delivered 1-0 wins on Circuit Royal and Colosseo.

Qualifiers continue Friday with three matches in the West:

–London Spitfire vs. Atlanta Reign

–New York Excelsior vs. San Francisco Shock

–Vancouver Titans vs. Washington Justice

Overwatch League Summer Showdown standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock, 4-0, +9, 4 points

2. Dallas Fuel, 4-0, +7, 4

3. Toronto Defiant 3-1, +3, 3

T4. Washington Justice, 2-1, +5, 2

T4. Vancouver Titans, 2-1, +5, 2

6. London Spitfire, 2-1, +4, 2

7. Atlanta Reign, 1-2, -1, 1

8. Houston Outlaws, 1-2, -3, 1

T9. New York Excelsior, 1-2, -4, 1

T9. Florida Mayhem, 1-2, -4, 1

11. Boston Uprising, 1-3, -6, 1

12. Los Angeles Gladiators, 0-4, -6, 0

13. Paris Eternal, 0-3, -9, 0

East

1. Seoul Dynasty, 3-0, +9, 3 points

2. Shanghai Dragons, 2-0, +6, 2

3. Chengdu Hunters, 2-1, +2, 2

T4. Philadelphia Fusion, 1-1, -2, 1

T4. Guangzhou Charge, 1-1, -2, 1

6. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-3, -5, 0

7. Hangzhou Spark, 0-3, -8, 0

