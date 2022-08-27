Dynasty remain perfect in Summer Showdown qualifiers

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Seoul Dynasty continued their perfect start to Overwatch League Summer Showdown qualifying Saturday with a sweep of the Guangzhou Charge in East region action.

The Dynasty (4-0) have yet to lose a map. They dropped the Charge with a 2-0 win on Busan-UAT, a 3-2 decision on Paraiso and a 3-0 victory on Dorado.

Also in the East, the Shanghai Dragons (3-0) stayed unbeaten with a 3-1 win against the Philadelphia Fusion (1-2), and the Hangzhou Spark (1-3) collected their first win at the expense of the winless Los Angeles Valiant (0-4).

The Dragons shook off a 2-1 opening loss on Ilios to win 3-1 on Hollywood, 3-2 on Junkertown and 1-0 on Colosseo.

The Spark opened with a 2-1 win on Busan-UAT and 3-0 on Hollywood before the Valiant won 5-4 on Junkertown. Huangzhou claimed the victory with a 1-0 win on New Queen Street.

Qualifiers continue Saturday with three matches in the West:

–Boston Uprising vs. Toronto Defiant

–Los Angeles Gladiators vs. Paris Eternal

–Houston Outlaws vs. Vancouver Titans

Overwatch League Summer Showdown standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock, 5-0, +12, 5 points

2. Dallas Fuel, 4-0, +7, 4

3. Vancouver Titans, 3-1, +6, 3

4. Toronto Defiant 3-1, +3, 3

5. Washington Justice, 2-2, +4, 2

6. London Spitfire, 2-2, +2, 2

7. Atlanta Reign, 2-2, +1, 2

8. Houston Outlaws, 1-2, -3, 1

9. Florida Mayhem, 1-2, -4, 1

10. Boston Uprising, 1-3, -6, 1

11. New York Excelsior, 1-3, -7, 1

12. Los Angeles Gladiators, 0-4, -6, 0

13. Paris Eternal, 0-3, -9, 0

East

1. Seoul Dynasty, 4-0, +12, 4 points

2. Shanghai Dragons, 3-0, +8, 3

3. Chengdu Hunters, 2-1, +2, 2

4. Philadelphia Fusion, 1-2, -4, 1

5. Guangzhou Charge, 1-2, -5, 1

6. Hangzhou Spark, 1-3, -6, 1

7. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-4, -7, 0

–Field Level Media