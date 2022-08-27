Dynasty remain perfect in Summer Showdown qualifiers

The Seoul Dynasty continued their perfect start to Overwatch League Summer Showdown qualifying Saturday with a sweep of the Guangzhou Charge in East region action.
The Dynasty (4-0) have yet to lose a map. They dropped the Charge with a 2-0 win on Busan-UAT, a 3-2 decision on Paraiso and a 3-0 victory on Dorado.
Also in the East, the Shanghai Dragons (3-0) stayed unbeaten with a 3-1 win against the Philadelphia Fusion (1-2), and the Hangzhou Spark (1-3) collected their first win at the expense of the winless Los Angeles Valiant (0-4).
The Dragons shook off a 2-1 opening loss on Ilios to win 3-1 on Hollywood, 3-2 on Junkertown and 1-0 on Colosseo.
The Spark opened with a 2-1 win on Busan-UAT and 3-0 on Hollywood before the Valiant won 5-4 on Junkertown. Huangzhou claimed the victory with a 1-0 win on New Queen Street.
Qualifiers continue Saturday with three matches in the West:
–Boston Uprising vs. Toronto Defiant
–Los Angeles Gladiators vs. Paris Eternal
–Houston Outlaws vs. Vancouver Titans
Overwatch League Summer Showdown standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:
West
1. San Francisco Shock, 5-0, +12, 5 points
2. Dallas Fuel, 4-0, +7, 4
3. Vancouver Titans, 3-1, +6, 3
4. Toronto Defiant 3-1, +3, 3
5. Washington Justice, 2-2, +4, 2
6. London Spitfire, 2-2, +2, 2
7. Atlanta Reign, 2-2, +1, 2
8. Houston Outlaws, 1-2, -3, 1
9. Florida Mayhem, 1-2, -4, 1
10. Boston Uprising, 1-3, -6, 1
11. New York Excelsior, 1-3, -7, 1
12. Los Angeles Gladiators, 0-4, -6, 0
13. Paris Eternal, 0-3, -9, 0
East
1. Seoul Dynasty, 4-0, +12, 4 points
2. Shanghai Dragons, 3-0, +8, 3
3. Chengdu Hunters, 2-1, +2, 2
4. Philadelphia Fusion, 1-2, -4, 1
5. Guangzhou Charge, 1-2, -5, 1
6. Hangzhou Spark, 1-3, -6, 1
7. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-4, -7, 0
–Field Level Media