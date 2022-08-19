Dynasty, Dragons sweep Summer Showdown qualifiers

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Shanghai Dragons and Seoul Dynasty swept their opening matches Friday in East region qualifying for the Overwatch League’s Summer Showdown.

The Dragons beat the Guangzhou Charge and the Dynasty defeated the Hangzhou Spark by 3-0 scores.

Shanghai won 2-0 on Nepal, 3-2 on Hollywood and 3-1 on Circuit Royal. Seoul won 2-1 on Ilios, 3-2 on Midtown and 3-0 on Junkertown.

Three more matches are set for Friday in the West:

New York Excelsior vs. Vancouver Titans

San Francisco Shock vs. Boston Uprising

Toronto Defiant vs. Dallas Fuel

Overwatch League Summer Showdown standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:

West

1. San Francisco Shock, 2-0, +4, 2 points

T2. Dallas Fuel, 2-0, +3, 2

T2. Toronto Defiant 2-0, +3, 2

T4. Vancouver Titans, 1-1, +2, 1

T4. Washington Justice, 1-1, +2, 1

6. London Spitfire, 1-1, +1, 1

7. Houston Outlaws, 1-1, 0, 1

T8. Boston Uprising, 1-1, -1, 1

T8. Florida Mayhem, 1-1, -1, 1

T8. New York Excelsior, 1-1, -1, 1

11. Los Angeles Gladiators, 0-2, -2, 0

12. Atlanta Reign, 0-2, -4, 0

13. Paris Eternal, 0-2, -6, 0

East

T1. Seoul Dynasty, 1-0, +3, 1 point

T1. Shanghai Dragons, 1-0, +3, 1 point

T3. Chengdu Hunters, 0-0, 0, 0

T3. Los Angeles Valiant, 0-0, 0, 0

T3. Philadelphia Fusion, 0-0, 0, 0

T6. Guangzhou Charge, 0-1, -3, 0

T6. Hangzhou Spark, 0-1, -3, 0

–Field Level Media