Dynasty, Dragons dominating Midseason Madness qualifying

The Seoul Dynasty and Shanghai Dragons posted their second sweeps of the weekend Sunday in East Region action at the Overwatch League’s Midseason Madness qualifying event.
The first-place Dynasty (8-2) gained separation with a win over the Hangzhou Spark (7-3), while the Dragons (7-3) defeated the Los Angeles Valiant (3-7).
Seoul won 1-0 on New Queen Street, 3-1 on Watchpoint: Gibraltar and 3-0 on Midtown.
Shanghai won 1-0 on Colosseo, 3-1 on Dorado and 3-1 on Eichenwalde.
In Saturday’s action, the Dynasty swept the Guangzhou Charge and the Dragons swept the Philadelphia Fusion.
Qualifying for the Midseason Madness tournament continues through July 10, with double-elimination bracket play scheduled for the following week.
Competition continues Sunday with three West Region matches:
Washington Justice vs. London Spitfire
Dallas Fuel vs. New York Excelsior
Boston Uprising vs. Florida Mayhem
Overwatch League Midseason Madness standings, with win-loss record, map differential and league points:
West
1. San Francisco Shock 11-0, +26, 12 points
2. Los Angeles Gladiators, 9-2, +19, 12
3. Dallas Fuel, 7-3, +10, 9
4. Houston Outlaws, 7-3, +7, 8
5. London Spitfire, 7-3, +7, 7
6. Atlanta Reign, 6-5, +4, 7
7. Toronto Defiant, 6-5, 0, 6
8. Florida Mayhem, 5-5, +3, 6
9. Washington Justice, 4-6, -3, 5
10. Boston Uprising, 3-6, -7, 3
11. New York Excelsior, 1-8, -16, 1
12. Paris Eternal, 1-10, -22, 1
13. Vancouver Titans, 0-11, -28, 0
East
1. Seoul Dynasty, 8-2, +16, 11 points
2. Hangzhou Spark, 7-3, +10, 8
3. Shanghai Dragons, 7-3, +4, 8
4. Philadelphia Fusion, 4-6, -3, 6
5. Chengdu Hunters, 5-5, +2, 5
6. Los Angeles Valiant, 3-7, -8, 3
7. Guangzhou Charge, 1-9, -21, 1
–Field Level Media