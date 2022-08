Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Dynamo FC waived forward Tyler Pasher on Friday.

Pasher, 28, appeared in 36 games over two seasons with the Dynamo. He tallied six goals and four assists.

This season, he appeared in 17 matches (five starts) and scored two goals with one assist.

Pasher was acquired from Indy Eleven of the USL Championship on Jan. 14, 2021. He appeared in one game with Sporting Kansas City in 2017.

