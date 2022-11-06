Dynamo to introduce new head coach Tuesday

Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Dynamo have scheduled a press conference for Tuesday to introduce their new head coach.

Majority owner Ted Segal and general manager Pat Onstad will host the event at PNC Stadium at 10:30 a.m. CDT.

It has been widely reported that former D.C. United manager Ben Olsen will become the sixth head coach in Dynamo history.

Olsen would replace Paulo Nagamura, who was fired late in the season with Houston at the bottom of the Western Conference standings at 8-16-5. The club went 2-2-1 under interim coach Kenny Bundy and wound up in 13th place out of 14 teams in the West.

Olsen, 45, spent parts of 11 seasons as the manager for D.C. United, compiling a record of 113-137-84 in league action. His D.C. United teams were 135-155-88 across all competitions.

In 2013, despite a poor regular season, Olsen led the United to the U.S. Open Cup title over Real Salt Lake. The next year, he was voted MLS Coach of the Year after leading his team to the Eastern Conference regular-season title.

Most recently, Olsen spent eight months as president of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Washington Spirit.

