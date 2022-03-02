Dynamo sign Mexican national team captain Hector Herrera

Aug 1, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Mexico midfielder Hector Herrera (16) looks to control a ball as USA midfielder Ginaluca Busio (6) defends on the play during the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Dynamo FC signed Mexican national team captain Hector Herrera to a pre-contract through the 2024 season with an option for 2025.

The midfielder is set to join the club this summer following the conclusion of his contract with Atletico de Madrid of Spain’s La Liga, the Dynamo said.

The 31-year-old will join the Dynamo as a designated player. Financial terms were not announced.

“On behalf of the City of Houston and our loyal, passionate soccer fans, I’m honored to welcome Hector Herrera to the Houston Dynamo Football Club,” majority owner Ted Segal said in a news release. “General Manager Pat Onstad and I have focused on identifying a difference maker for our club and Hector’s talents make him a perfect fit. Through this signing process I was heartened to hear Hector’s commitment to our club and the city of Houston, and I look forward to him becoming part of our community very soon.”

Herrera’s 55 Champions League appearances are the most among Mexican players in history. He won three domestic trophies with Portuguese club FC Porto and was a key part of Atletico Madrid’s 2020-21 La Liga championship team.

On an international level, he has 93 appearances with Mexico’s national team. He won a gold medal with Mexico at the 2012 London Olympics and played on the country’s 2014 and 2018 World Cup teams.

More recently, Herrera led Mexico to the finals of the 2021 Concacaf Nations League and 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, where he was awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player.

“The addition of a player like Hector validates the new direction and ambitions of our club. He is the type of player who will raise our standards across the board,” Dynamo head coach Paulo Nagamura said.

Herrera has 71 appearances with Atletico over the past three seasons.

–Field Level Media