Dynamo sign F Roberto ‘Beto’ Avila through 2023

The Houston Dynamo announced the historic signing of forward Roberto “Beto” Avila on Friday.

The 21-year-old Texas native arrives from Houston Dynamo 2 and becomes the first player to sign an MLS contract after competing in MLS NEXT Pro.

The first player to sign for an @MLS side after competing in @MLSNEXTPRO ??#HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/rBGaSRJEUX — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) May 6, 2022

His contract with Houston runs through the 2023 season and includes club options for 2024 and 2025.

“Beto has earned this new contract by being a standout performer in MLS NEXT Pro and taking advantage of his opportunities training and playing with the first team,” Dynamo assistant general manager Nick Kowba said in a news release. “We are excited for Beto and even more excited for the players who can follow Beto’s path.”

Avila had five goals this season with Dynamo 2, including a hat trick against SKC II on April 10. He also assisted on the game-winning goal in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup victory against RGV FC on April 19.

–Field Level Media